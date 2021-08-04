Presbyterian Christian School safe return plan

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

HATTIESBURG,Miss. (WHLT)- Presbyterian Christian School is requiring children to wear masks as school returns.

The school system says they will be taking things in increments of two weeks to allow them to make accurate decisions, based on the most recent data.

Face-coverings:

—Face-coverings will be required for students, staff, and visitors unless socially distanced (defined by CDC as 3-feet or more), eating/drinking, or outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

—For events in which attendance is optional (i.e. orientation/meet the teacher), we are taking our cues from the local government making face-coverings “strongly recommended.” For those who may consider themselves or their family to be high risk, due to the optional nature, it may be wise for them stay home.

Virtual Learning:

—We plan to continue our virtual learning option for those who consider themselves or a member of their households to be high risk. However, those students who are opting into the virtual learning track by choice or necessity, will not be permitted to participate in athletics or extra curricular activities to allow for continuity in their protection.

—To opt into the virtual learning option for your student, email Jaime Griffin (jgriffin@pcsk12.org) for Elementary students and Molly Hill (mhill@pcsk12.org) for Secondary students.

—In order to change from your optional virtual classroom track back to in-person instruction, two weeks notice must be given.

Athletics:

—Face-coverings will be required and enforced for all travel, as well as, seating charts.

Vaccinations at PCS through Hattiesburg Clinic:

—We still plan to participate, through Hattiesburg Clinic, in offering optional vaccinations at PCS by appointment. Please email our school nurse, Lauren Bahm at lbahm@pcsk12.org to sign up to be vaccinated on Thursday, August 12th. Time for these is to be determined.

—These vaccines are expected to be the Pfizer brand and will be distributed through Hattiesburg Clinic by a registered nurse.

—Only students who are age 12 and older will be considered, according to the current CDC vaccination guidelines.

—Remember that “fully vaccinated” is defined by two weeks after the documentation of both vaccine shots in order to be considered for quarantine passes.