President Biden announces new requirements and incentives to get more people vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 164 million Americans are fully vaccinated, but President Joe Biden isn’t pleased with that number at all. So, he’s mapped out new actions to get more Americans vaccinated and slow the spread of the Delta variant.

All federal government employees are required to be vaccinated or wear a mask, social distance, get tested weekly, and they won’t be able to travel.

In an effort to protect our veterans from COVID-19, every healthcare worker that provides medical care to veterans are required to be vaccinated.

He’s also asking the defense department to look into how and when they’ll add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines our armed forces must get.

As for incentives, Biden is Calling for states to offer $100 to get people vaccinated and offer paid time off to get vaccinated.

This money will come from the American rescue plan.

Over on our WJTV Facebook page, there are mixed emotions.

Gayle Harvey Suchy says “every person should walk out of their jobs now!!! He has no right making people do this.”

Shun Walker agrees with the President saying, “even though people don’t agree, I’m glad he’s doing this. It saves lives.”

Jill A. Burse feels the same way. ”Get the shot please” she says.

And Audreanna Pulliam says “100 bucks? That buys nothing nowadays. Lower gas and grocery prices and then I’ll take it.”

As of earlier today, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the United States sat at 609,414.