President Biden calls governors of states impacted by severe winter weather

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke to governors of states impacted by severe winter weather, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
According to a news release, the president and the governors discussed the extreme winter weather situation across the central and southern regions of the country that is impacting tens of millions of Americans and leaving millions of homes without power.
President Biden told the governors that his administration is prepared to assist and stands ready to respond to requests for federal assistance from the governors and will deploy any additional federal emergency resources available.