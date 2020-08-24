President Trump approves emergency disaster declaration for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Mississippi ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. The federal emergency will supplement state, local, and tribal response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by the storms.

President Donald Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. This assistance is for the counties of Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

