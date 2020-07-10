President Trump approves Governor Reeves’ request for public assistance following storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves’ request for federal public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4551 has been approved by President Trump. On April 22-23, 2020 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding hit Mississippi causing over $8 million in damage.
The following counties are now eligible for federal public assistance through this disaster declaration: Amite, Claiborne, Covington, George, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Pike Simpson, Smith and Wayne.
With this declaration, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is now working 16 open Major Disaster Declarations. Of those 16, five were declared this calendar year, including COVID-19.
Currently, a request for a federal disaster declaration following Tropical Storm Cristobal is pending.
