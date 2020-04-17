President Trump approves Mississippi Disaster Declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Mississippi and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding on April 12, 2020.



The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones.



This assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.



Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.



Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

