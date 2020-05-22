Breaking News
President Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP/WJTV) – President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He says: “Today I’m identifying houses of worship – churches, synagogues and mosques – as essential places that provide essential services.”

Trump made the announcement during a hastily-arranged press conference Friday at the White House. He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

Earlier this week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released social distancing and sanitation guidelines for in-person worship services to safely resume across Mississippi. 

