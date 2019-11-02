President Trump endorses Republican Tate Reeves for governor

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV)- As primary election approaches, President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to elect Republican governor nominee Tate Reeves as Mississippi’s next governor at Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena.

Trump credited Reeves as being the champion of Mississippi values due to passing the largest tax cut in the state’s history and assured that as governor he would continue to defend the Second Amendment.

“I don’t think that [Jim Hood] is going to be the right guy, the right guy that you want is Tate Reeves. He will be a great great governor.”

Along with endorsing Reeves, President Trump also expressed his stance on the impeachment process that Democrats are leading, the upcoming 2020 election and the progression of the border wall.

Following his remarks, Reeves took the stage and voiced his opposition against running mate Jim Hood and encouraged supporters to get out and vote election day.

“Jim Hood does not stand with our President, he stands with the radical liberals… and today, with the election just days away I am standing with President Donald Trump. Now Mississippi, it is time to choose, it is time to stand up and be counted.”

Reeves continued, “Let’s stand up to keep America great, let’s stand up to a conservative that will be an ally to President Donald J. Trump. I need your prayers, I need your support and most importantly I need your vote.”

Reeves is facing off against Attorney General Jim Hood, Independent candidate David Singletary and Bob Hickingbottom with the Constitution party.

Voting day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.