President Trump signs bill restoring funding for HBCUs

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a bipartisan bill that will permanently provide more than $250 million a year to the nation’s historically black universities, along with dozens of other institutions that serve large shares of minority students.

Trump says historically black schools have “never had better champions in the White House.”

The bill restores $255 million in annual funding that lapsed Sept. 30 after Congress failed to renew it. But lawmakers in the Senate reached a bipartisan deal that saved the funding. It also simplifies the form that college students fill out to determine their eligibility for financial aid.