President Trump to campaign for Tate Reeves in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss (WJTV) – President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Tupelo for Tate Reeves November 1 in an effort to ensure Mississippi stays red.

The White House sent out a release late Friday afternoon confirming the trip. The release says the President will hold a ‘Keep America Great’ rally at the BancorpSouth Arena near downtown. Doors will open at 4:00 pm.

“President Trump has delivered for Mississippi, creating 20,800 jobs in the state since he was elected President,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “While President Obama lost 4,800 manufacturing jobs, President Trump reversed course, creating 2,900 jobs in the sector. President Trump continues to deliver for all Americans, and he looks forward to celebrating his achievements with the great men and women of Mississippi.”

Later in the week, the Trump family will also lend support by way of a fundraiser. Donald Trump, Jr. will headline an event at Longwood Plantation in Purvis honoring Reeves. Tickets for the reception are $500 apiece.

While the President has already been very vocal about the race in Mississippi. Reeves camp is ecstatic nonetheless.

“I am proud to welcome President Trump back to Mississippi—a state that is proud to stand behind our President,” said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. “He knows how important it is to defeat Democrat Jim Hood, who supported Hillary Clinton and still works to undermine Trump like the rest of his radical party.” Lt. Governor Tate Reeves

Democratic opponent and current Attorney General Jim Hood responded to the news.