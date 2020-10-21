President Trump tweets support for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Donald Trump tweeted his support for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Wednesday.

The president said, “Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith delivers for Mississippi! She helped cut your taxes, secure our border, and defend the second amendment. Cindy’s opponent, Mike Espy, is a corrupt politician who will raise your taxes and open your borders! Vote for Cindy!”

Senator @CindyHydeSmith delivers for Mississippi! She helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment. Cindy's opponent, Mike Espy, is a Corrupt Politician who will Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders! Vote for Cindy! #MSSEN https://t.co/8YzRzj3ngC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama endorsed Espy, who is challenging Hyde-Smith, for the U.S. Senate seat.

LATEST STORIES: