President Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the Louisiana State University football team, college football’s national champions. He says the team will long be remembered as one of the greatest teams in college football history.

The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday night in the college playoff final.

Trump noted that the team played a “brutal schedule” during the season that included seven teams ranked in the top 10. He said the team’s explosive offense pushed every opponent to the breaking point.