Pretty, PINK and Pampered hosts annual celebration for cancer survivors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An organization that is all about bringing awareness to breast cancer in a stylish way will be honoring cancer fighters and survivors at their 10th Annual Celebration.

Pretty, PINK & Pampered is a dynamic women empowerment group focused on informing other women about the effects of cancer and how to embrace the changes that come with it.

The all-day affair will provide 100 women with a chance to receive hair, nails and makeup services, basic massages, and a before-and-after photo shoot.

Once the pampering is complete, the organization will host a Cancer Education Forum for the public to attend from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The panel speakers will feature breast cancer survivors, a medical clinic owner, a physiologist and a trichologist who will discuss their experiences and provide health and beauty tips.

The night will end with a celebration for all cancer survivors and fighters at A Night of Elegance Gala hosted by Erica Gabrielle Gladney starting at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The events will all be held at the Marriott Hotel at 200 East Amite Street in Jackson.