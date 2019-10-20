Live Now
Watch 12 News for the latest

Pretty, PINK and Pampered hosts annual celebration for cancer survivors

News

by: Cianna Reeves

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An organization that is all about bringing awareness to breast cancer in a stylish way will be honoring cancer fighters and survivors at their 10th Annual Celebration.

Pretty, PINK & Pampered is a dynamic women empowerment group focused on informing other women about the effects of cancer and how to embrace the changes that come with it.

The all-day affair will provide 100 women with a chance to receive hair, nails and makeup services, basic massages, and a before-and-after photo shoot.

Once the pampering is complete, the organization will host a Cancer Education Forum for the public to attend from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The panel speakers will feature breast cancer survivors, a medical clinic owner, a physiologist and a trichologist who will discuss their experiences and provide health and beauty tips.

The night will end with a celebration for all cancer survivors and fighters at A Night of Elegance Gala hosted by Erica Gabrielle Gladney starting at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The events will all be held at the Marriott Hotel at 200 East Amite Street in Jackson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story