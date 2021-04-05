Preview of Jackson mayoral primary election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the municipal primary elections on Tuesday, April 6, candidates are making a final push for votes.

In the Jackson mayoral race, there are several candidates running for office. The Democratic candidates include incumbent Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Kenneth Wilson and Patty Patterson. The Republican candidates are Ponto Downing and Jason Wells, while Shafeqah Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill are running as Independents.

Critics have said Lumumba hasn’t done enough to reduce crime in the city. If given the opportunity, the mayor said he hopes to continue serving Jacksonians and investing in the Jackson Police Department.

“We’re going to continue to make the investments we think are necessary. Investments like bringing more recruits, having our six recruit class a weekend ago to be launched. We’re going to continue to bring in 24 Century Tools that provide support systems for our officers, such as a our Real Time Command Center, which gives them an eye in the sky and more expansive coverage across the city,” said Lumumba.

Wells stated, “Need somebody to get out there and be in the streets and talk to the people affected by the crime. The mayor we have now doesn’t do anything. I’m not into it for politics, not into it for a bank account. When I grow, the city is going to grow.”

Downing said if things don’t work out on Tuesday, he plans to run for congress next year. 12 News reached out to Patterson, and we have not heard back.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.