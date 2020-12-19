Prison reform activists have strong words for MDOC Audit findings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re learning more about the recent state audit into the Mississippi Department of Corrections where former leadership is accused of abusing and misspending money.

Even before we saw protests and marches for change in Mississippi prisons the state had numerous organizations across the country calling then Commissioner Pelicia Hall and her administration into question. Some of them saying now this audit proves real change is still needed.

“I got one word, heartless,” Dr. Aziatikk Blakk stated.

Prison advocate Dr. Blakk has spent years exposing the harsh conditions inmates endure in the Mississippi State Prison System. He’s not surprised by the shocking audit findings.

“It could have made a big difference in the inmates’ situation knowing the type of shape MDOC was in,” Dr. Blakk with Too Blakk Too Strong Mega Blast argued. “That money could have been spent to better the facilities because the facilities are still messed up to this day.”

One of the findings by the Office of State Auditor Shad White, shows over $41,000 alone being spent on items like 20 massage chairs, a Himalayan Salt Lamp plus boom boxes and CDs. Investigators believe proper spending could have solved some of the prison crisis.

“Knowing that more money needs to go to the frontlines, needs to go to the corrections officers in these prisons,” White said. “Knowing also at the same time money had been misspent for the benefit of the top brass. In short, it’s infuriating. If you’re asking me do I think that would solve all the problems in the prisons no I don’t think it would.”

A big chunk of misspending came out of the compensatory time buyouts from July of 2017 through Dec. of 2019 totaling $10,292,623 in illegal payments. The highest going to former Commissioner Hall and her staff. Using the comp time system to inflate her pension checks.

“They have proof that some were destroyed then there’s no telling how much might have been misspent,” Dr. Blakk told us. “That’s a question mark that will be above everybody’s head. If some were destroyed and they can come up with the calculations that they already came up with that was in the millions.”

Many of the 18 findings have been turned over to the investigative division of the State Auditor’s office. Activists like Dr. Blakk believe prison time for former Commissioner Hall and others will be necessary if found guilty.

Also, former Commissioner Pelicia Hall was found to have taken unapproved trips in and outside the country for non-work-related reasons on MDOC money. In instances like these she’s been ordered to return the money to Mississippi taxpayers.

To read the full Audit into MDOC click below.