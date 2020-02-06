Prison reform advocates react to DOJ launching investigation

JACKON, Miss. (WJTV)– The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the conditions at four Mississippi prisons after 15 inmates died.

The civil rights division will examine Parchman, the Southern Mississippi Correctional ​

Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. ​

The organization, Families Against Mandatory Minimums, wrote the justice department last year. I talked to the president, Kevin Ring, last summer about photos and videos they received from advocates and family members of inmates about conditions. On Wednesday, Ring told me he believes it’s the string of deaths that really pushed the DOJ over the edge to investigate. ​

FAMM knew before Wednesday’s public announcement that an investigation was imminent. ​

​

“We knew the justice department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office had reached out to people on the ground, people we were working with. Families who had loved ones in the prisons,” said Ring. “The justice department had reached out to them months ago and started a preliminary investigation so we​ knew something was in the works and we were just waiting for this public announcement.” ​

​

FAMM wrote a letter to the justice department last May and seven months later the string of inmate deaths began with Terrandance Dobbins on December 29, killed in what MDOC called a “major disturbance.” Fourteen other deaths followed.



The problems caught the attention of rapper Yo Gotti and Team Roc. They rallied against the prison system with the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition in January. ​

​

“We hope the investigation is thorough,” said Lea Campbell with the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition. “We also know that this investigation is a result of years, if not decades of neglect, as it relates to funding​ by the state and policies and policy neglect.”​

​

​ “The state has the ability right now to fix these prisons​,” said Ring. “We think they should close Parchman completely, reform the other prisons and reduce the prison population. The state has the ability to ​do that now. What’s not clear, is if it has the will to do it. With a state investigation now taking place, there’s really no where to run. At some​ point, they’re going to have to address this crisis now.”

Many statements have come in about the feds opening this investigation. ​

Yo Gotti released this statement:

“We’re encouraged that the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the conditions at several Mississippi prisons and we’re hopeful their findings will lead to statewide reforms to these facilities. However, until we receive tangible commitments to shut these prisons down and move inmates to safer facilities, we will proceed with our lawsuit.”

The Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition released this response to the announcement of formal DOJ investigation into Parchman, WCCF, CMCF and SMCI:

“We are encouraged to hear about the DOJ investigation. We hope their investigation is thorough, leaving no stone unturned. As we have stated multiple times, the current situation in Mississippi’s prisons is not new and was not created in a vacuum. They are systemic and a direct result of elected state officials underfunding MDOC, enforcing mass incarceration and extreme punitive measures, and their overall neglect of underserved, marginalized communities across the state.”

We reached out to MDOC for comment, and we haven’t heard back.