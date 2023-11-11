(The Hill) — Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered near President Biden’s Delaware home to demand a cease-fire Saturday.

“Delawareans from all over the state (and allies from out-of-state) are rallying to march toward @JoeBiden’s house in Wilmington & demand a #CeasefireForGazaNOW! Join us! #FreePalestine,” reads a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by the Delaware chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The post also featured a video of a crowd chanting, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!”

The president has backed Israel strongly throughout its conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which started early last month by way of a surprise attack by the militant group on Israel.

“We’re going to continue to affirm that Israel has the right, responsibility to defend its citizens from terror and it needs to do so in a manner that is consistent with international and humanitarian law and prioritizes the protection of citizens,” Biden said earlier this month.

Recently, the White House, Biden and other U.S. officials began a push for a “pause” but have not supported a cease-fire. The pause had been described by the White House as a temporary, “localized” break in fighting to allow aid into Gaza or civilians to get out.

The White House said Thursday that Israel agreed to stop operations in Gaza for at least four hours at different times each day for civilians to evacuate from the area of conflict. Palestinians will be able to head from the northern part of Gaza to the southern part. Additionally, a second safe corridor will be established.

“We understand that Israel will begin to implement four hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing with reporters.