Problems reported at polling precincts during 2020 Primary Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Secretary of State’s Office, they’ve received reports of a handful of minor issues in Hinds, Madison and Harrison Counties. The issues included poll workers and/or managers not arriving to polling locations on time.

Leaders said the respective Circuit Clerks and/or party officials were able to fix the various tardy situations.

Primary Elections are conducted by political parties, but the Secretary of State’s Office has observers in precincts across the state. Problems observed at the polls or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. Any voter standing in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls or other questions should be directed to the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786

For voter information, visit the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website at yallvote.sos.ms.gov.