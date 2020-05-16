Proclamation regarding tattoo parlors, dance studios, restaurants, church services: Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs signed a proclamation, allowing tattoo parlors and dance studios to reopen. He also made other changes regarding restaurants, parks, church services, and funerals. The new changes went into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

Changes from previous proclamations:

Below is the full proclamation signed by Flaggs.

WHEREAS, pursuant to §§45-17-1 through 45-17-13, and §33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, the Mayor is authorized to proclaim that a Civil Emergency exists defined as any natural disaster or man-made calamity resulting in the death or injury of persons to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the public health, safety and welfare; and

WHEREAS, §21-19-3 gives municipalities the authority to make regulations to prevent the spreading of contagious or infectious diseases and to make quarantine laws for that purpose; and

WHEREAS, §33-15-17 authorizes the Mayor to control or restrict egress, ingress and movement within the local emergency area necessary to facilitate the protection of life and property; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to these laws, the Mayor is authorized to issue such orders as he deems necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Vicksburg, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has spread across this nation is a worldwide pandemic and as of May 15, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health has reported 10, 801 positive confirmed cases and 493 deaths in Mississippi, 4 of which were in Warren County; and

WHEREAS, extraordinary measures related to the spread of the Coronavirus are necessary for the health, safety, welfare and good order to protect the public and a Proclamation was issued effective March 23, 2020 at Noon to employ certain measures which were intended to minimize the spread of the COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, previous emergency orders have required that barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons and message spas be closed to prevent the spread; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of Mississippi has amended his Safer at Home Order in an effort to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while allowing these personal care businesses and gyms to operate; and

WHEREAS, there are requirements that are mandated if these businesses desire to open to provide services to their customers.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF VICKSBURG pursuant to §§45-17-1 through 45-17-13, §21-19-3 and §33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, the following regulations apply to restaurants that do not serve alcohol, tattoo parlors, dance studios, hours of operation for municipal and private parks, religious activities, funerals, and the general curfew as follows:

1. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol may offer in-house dining to the public twenty-four (24) hours a day. Restaurants that do serve alcohol shall continue to set hours of operation to close in-house dining to the public no later than 10:00 p.m.

2. Tattoo parlors (including body piercing) are allowed to open subject to the following limitations:

i. Prior to resuming operations, the tattoo parlor, including areas not open to the public, shall be deep cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized.

ii. Tattoo parlors shall take all reasonable measures to ensure compliance with the Mississippi State Department of Health’s and CDC’s regulations, orders and guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID- 19, including, but not limited to: social distancing; sending sick employees home; actively encouraging sick employees to stay home; separating and sending home employees who appear to have respiratory illness symptoms; adopting and enforcing regular and proper hand-washing and personal hygiene protocols; and daily screening of employees for COVID-19 related symptoms before beginning their shift.

iii. Tattoo parlors shall conduct a daily screening of all employees at the beginning of their shift. Such daily screening shall include the following questions, and any employee answering any question in the affirmative shall be sent home:

1. Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days?

2. Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

3. Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

4. Have you had new loss of taste or smell?

5. Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

iv. All employees shall be required to report any symptoms of COVID-19 to their supervisor, and any employee who exhibits any of the symptoms of COVID-19 during their shift shall be sent home immediately and advised to consult with their physician.

v. All employees shall be provided training regarding minimizing the spread of COVID- 19, including reinforcement of proper sanitation, hand washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, and using PPE.

vi. Break rooms shall be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and the number of employees in the break room shall be limited to allow for strict social distancing (a minimum of six feet between employees and no gathering of more than ten employees).

vii. Appropriate PPE shall be worn by all employees based on their duties and responsibilities and in adherence to state and local regulations and guidelines. Every employee who comes into direct contact with customers shall be provided a cloth mask and required to wear the mask while on duty. Employees are encouraged to wear face shields when serving a customer.

viii. Every employee shall wear disposable gloves when serving a customer and change gloves between customers.

ix. All linens shall be stored in an airtight container.

x. All linen hampers and trash containers shall be cleaned and disinfected daily, and all such containers must have a lid.

xi. Employees shall wash their hands with soapy, warm water for a minimum of twenty seconds between every customer.

xii. Services shall be provided on an appointment basis only. No walk-in customers are permitted.

xiii. The use of technology solutions to minimize person-to-person contact is encouraged, including mobile appointment systems, text upon arrival, and contactless payment options.

xiv. Signage shall be posted at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or other symptom of COVID-19 is permitted in the tattoo parlor.

xv. Customers shall be screened for illness prior to their entry into the tattoo parlor.

xvi. Customers shall wear a face covering, covering nose and mouth, at all times while inside the tattoo parlor.

xvii. Tattooing and piercing of the mouth and nose area is prohibited.

xviii. All waiting areas shall be closed, and customers shall not be permitted to congregate outside of the tattoo parlor prior to their appointment. Customers shall wait in their vehicle until their appointment time.

xix. Chairs/workstations shall be rearranged to ensure at least six feet of separation between customers.

xx. The number of customers in the tattoo parlor shall be limited to one customer per employee.

xxi. Chairs and work stations shall be sanitized and disinfected after each use.

xxii. All high-touch areas, including all door handles shall be sanitized, at a minimum, once every two hours.

xxiii. Hand sanitizer shall be placed at all points of entry and exit, and customers shall be required to sanitize their hands upon entry into and exit from the tattoo parlor. xxiv. The tattoo parlor shall be deep cleaned daily.

3. Religious Services: Places of worship are encouraged to limit attendees to 50% of capacity beginning Sunday May 17. All persons present are encouraged to wear masks. It is additionally recommended that a list of all attendees be kept. At all times, social distancing and sanitizing or washing hands should be practiced. Curbside church or communion services where attendees remain in their vehicles are encouraged along with live-stream, online broadcast or other social media platforms for viewing services.

4. Funeral services: Funeral services are recommended to be held outside at grave side with a limit of 50 persons. All persons present are encouraged to wear masks. It is additionally recommended that a list of all attendees be kept. At all times, social distancing and sanitizing or washing hands should be practiced. Funeral services inside shall be limited to 50% capacity, and social distancing should be practiced. Regardless of the location, all funeral services shall be at 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. through June 1, 2020. There shall not be any repast or other meal following the funeral with more than 10 persons.

5. Curfew: the general curfew which is in place from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. will end at 5:00 a.m. on May 21, 2020. The juvenile curfew will remain in place as previously ordered.

6. Dance studios are allowed to open subject to the limitations placed on gyms as set forth in Executive Order 1477 of the Governor of Mississippi.

7. The limitation of hours of operation for municipal parks, private parks and outdoor recreational activities is removed