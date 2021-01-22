Producers looking for extras for movie being shot in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The filming of a new Lifetime movie in Clinton is bringing much excitement to the community. Filming for “Teacher’s Watching” will start on January 25 and continue through February 9.

The film crew will be utilizing many areas in Clinton, including Olde Towne and several parks. On Sunday, January 31, 2021, a school scene will be filmed. Parents and children will be needed for these scenes.

According to the city of Clinton, the film will need 20 children to playschool kids and 20 adults to play parents. Those interested may submit a close-up photo and full body photo of themselves, along with your name and contact number to golemancasting@yahoo.com.

They should bring 2-3 options of clothing for the scenes. The clothing should be warm weather clothing. They should bring a jacket for when not on camera, but the scenes will reflect a warmer part of the year. No logos or wild prints on the clothing.