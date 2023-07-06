Editor’s note: Professor Fitzhugh Brundage’s educational background has been corrected. The following story has been changed to reflect the update.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, two professors talked about their recent publications and Southern society at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Fitzhugh Brundage, William Umstead Distinguished Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Charles Reagan Wilson, Professor Emeritus of History and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi, took center stage Wednesday afternoon. Wilson presented “A New History of the American South” for the museum’s weekly History is Lunch series.

Brundage was the editor and contributor to the book of the same name. The retired professor interviewed Brundage about the book on Southern culture and history published in May.

As an undergraduate at the University of Chicago and graduate student at Harvard University, Brundage read Wilson’s first book often. His work influenced him as an academic. Brundage said being interviewed by Wilson felt surreal.

“To have a conversation with Charles is wonderful on any occasion,” Brundage said.

Over fifty guests listened intently to Brundage and Wilson’s dialogue over lunch. After the interchange, several audience members asked both speakers questions.

Wilson, the Director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi from 1998-2007, helped develop the museums’ scholarly elements. He considers History is Lunch an integral part of the experience at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

“This lunch program is a real beacon throughout the state for people who are working on Mississippi history and southern history,” Wilson said.

Chris Goodwin, Director of Special Projects at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, oversees the project. He said that topics like these are engaging for audiences in Mississippi and across the globe.

“We have folks who watch the live streams from across the Southeast and from other countries. It’s a very popular program because the speakers are always so great,” Goodwin said.

After the discussion, audience members in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium talked with the professors, bought books, and had the speakers sign them. Wilson’s latest book published in January, “The Southern Way of Life: Meanings of Culture & Civilization in the American South,” was also on sale.

Next Wednesday’s History is Lunch will feature author Elizabeth Boyd in a presentation entitled “Southern Beauty: From Pageantry to ‘Bama Rush.'” The hour-long program begins at noon and ends around 1 p.m. The live and past recordings of each’s week’s program are available on MDAH’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.