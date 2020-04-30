Program that Helps Dropouts Gain GED Will Continue Despite Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The coronavirus has made it difficult for The West Jackson Community Development Corporation to recruit students. Project Manager Michelle Carters says that in the past they were able to work heavily in the community when it came to recruitment. They would also be able to network with counselors in the school systems but they haven’t been able to do so with schools being closed.

The West Jackson CDC is an organization that addresses economic development, housing, and youth education. Within the organization they have a program that helps high school dropouts obtain their GED in 8 months. The program also provides a $200 stipend to students every two weeks if they show up and work hard.

The organization will cut the number of enrollment in half until Covid-19 is over. In the past the program would have 28 total students.

Multiple schools have converted to virtual learning but Michelle Carter says that the greater amount of population they serve doesn’t have access to internet. For this reason she says they are sticking with the hands on training and teaching they have done in recent years.

Since 1997 The West Jackson CDC has enrolled over 600 students. They plan to start classes this year by the end of May.

Upon enrolling you must complete an application.

To access the application dial:

Main office: (601)-397-6900

Michelle Carter: (601)- 608-8521