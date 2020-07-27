Project Impact Mississippi to host backpack giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Project Impact Mississippi will host their “Give Back With A Backpack” event on Monday, July 27 to give away backpacks filled with school supplies for K-12 students.

With uncertainty about how this upcoming school year will pan out, the executive directors of the organization said they knew they wanted to help students.

“Well we talked to students, we talked to parents, and we talked to teachers and administrators. One of the things that they told us is that the most important thing for a student is consistency. So, what we want to do is bring that level of consistency to a student and one of the most consistent things that a student always has at the beginning of the year is a backpack…” said Brian Ferguson, Executive Director of Project Impact Mississippi.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Canton Municipal Court Room and at Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

