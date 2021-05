JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mysterious object was spotted in the sky over Jackson on Thursday, May 6.

12 News received several calls from viewers asking what the object was. It’s actually a balloon that’s 61,000 – 62,000 feet in the air.

The balloon is part of Project Loon, which has been going on for several years. The project helps bring broadband internet to rural communities where fiber doesn’t run.