Projects for Gary Road Elementary School and Gary Road Intermediate School to begin

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) -On Monday, the Hinds County School District (HCSD) announced the start of the Gary Road Elementary School and Gary Road Intermediate School bond projects.

The two schools will both have a new gymnatorium once construction is completed.

Principal Ashley Green at Gary Road Intermediate stated, “we are looking forward to the building of the new Gymnasium and Theatre Arts classrooms starting this week. Beyond that, we are ecstatic about hosting grade level and school-level events that will occur in one setting with the seating capacity for up to 1300 individuals.”

These construction projects are part of the district’s bond program focused on enhancements to facilities that will support academic achievement, artistic performance and parent engagement.

“Each of these bond projects is important to our students and to the communities we serve because they are tangible representations of our commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Delesicia Martin, superintendent of Hinds County School District. “These facilities are particularly important for the community because they create more opportunities for students to participate in physical activities that promote healthy behaviors and build teamwork, communication, and leadership skills.”

LATEST STORIES: