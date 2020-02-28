Projects that help improve environment get boost from Entergy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Projects and programs that help improve the environment received $1 million in grants from Entergy, through the company’s Environmental Initiatives Fund.
The fund supports projects or programs that reduce emissions, protect natural resources and restore wetlands and forests. The fund also supports projects or programs that help our customers, employees and communities better understand the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.
“We have a responsibility to partner with our communities to reduce environmental risk and seize opportunity for improvement,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re helping our communities grow by collaborating with environmental partners who work to make our communities more vibrant.”
EIF recipients with projects in Mississippi are:
- Mississippi College School of Law won $6,000 to support the school’s team at the Pace Environmental Law Moot Court Competition.
- Ducks Unlimited received $250,000 to improve water and energy use on agricultural lands in Arkansas, Mississippi and New Orleans.
- Keep Jackson Beautiful got $10,000 for its Eco Ambassador High School Challenge.
- The Nature Conservancy received $250,000 for its project, “The Delta’s Legacy—Conserving Roosevelt’s Woods”
- Arbor Day Foundation won $45,000 to provide trees for customers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
- The US Business Council on Sustainable Development received more than $76,000 for its Gulf Coast Carbon Collaborative, which identifies and implements decarbonization opportunities in the Gulf Coast region.
- The Lower Mississippi River Foundationwon $30,000 for a River Classroom to educate students in Mississippi and Arkansas about environmental threats, potential solutions and projects to improve water quality.
- Xerox received more than $14,000 for Print Releaf – planting one tree for every 8,300 sheets of paper printed.