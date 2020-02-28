Projects that help improve environment get boost from Entergy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Projects and programs that help improve the environment received $1 million in grants from Entergy, through the company’s Environmental Initiatives Fund.

The fund supports projects or programs that reduce emissions, protect natural resources and restore wetlands and forests. The fund also supports projects or programs that help our customers, employees and communities better understand the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

“We have a responsibility to partner with our communities to reduce environmental risk and seize opportunity for improvement,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re helping our communities grow by collaborating with environmental partners who work to make our communities more vibrant.”

EIF recipients with projects in Mississippi are: