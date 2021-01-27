Proposed bill would exempt beauty services from certain requirements in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill proposed this year would exempt certain beauty services from licensing and registration requirements. The bill was authored by State Senator Jeremy England (R-District 51). It’s aimed at deregulating cosmetology requirements, but it’s receiving pushback.

England said the goal of the bill is to draw talented hairstylists, like those who are interested in practicing threading eyebrows and eyelash extensions. He intends to help the low labor market in Mississippi and break down roadblocks when dealing with cosmetology licenses.

Copiah County hairstylist Meagan Gallman is a salon owner at the Magnolia Parlor in Hazelhurst. She said she has worked her way up to achieve her American dream. Her current hair salon has managed to stay afloat the pandemic since opening day six months ago.

Gallman said, “Honestly, I feel like it’s a little bit insulting to those of us who have put hard work and time for someone to come in with what I feel good intentions but is really dangerous in the long run.”

The bill is currently in the Public Health and Welfare Committee.