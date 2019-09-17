Proposed landfill sparks anxiety in Madison County

People living along North County Line Road in Madison County are upset by a proposed landfill in the area.

There are two landfills in the county already and one of them is just off County Line Road.

Bennie Rouser’s been living in the area for more than six decades and thirty of them before the first landfill came to the area.

“They are building them in predominantly low income and black areas. I think they need to move the landfill. They don’t need to consider this area at all,” said Rouser.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee says he opposes the landfill as well. He hopes county supervisors will vote against the project.