Prosecution rests in trial against Willie Cory Godbolt

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The prosecution rested its case against capital murder defendant Willie Cory Godbolt. He’s accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy, in May 2017.

According to the Daily Leader, jurors saw taped cell phone video footage of Godbolt on Sunday sitting in handcuffs, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Godbolt is charged with four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.