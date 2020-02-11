Severe Weather Tools

Prosecutors: Fugitive sex offender arrested in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service says a sex offender who left Iowa without notifying authorities has been apprehended in Mississippi.

A criminal complaint this month says Antonio Earl Satcher was required to register as a sex offender after his conviction in Black Hawk County, Iowa, of lascivious acts with a child – solicitation.

During a months-long search for Satcher, authorities received tips that he was staying with relatives in Jasper County, Mississippi. He was eventually apprehended in Clarke County, Mississippi, last week.

Court records list no lawyer for Satcher who could be reached for comment.

