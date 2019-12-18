Prosecutors waiting for evidence testing in Brookhaven police killing case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – Prosecutors are asking the Mississippi Crime Lab to speed up testing on evidence in a death penalty case.

Marquis Flowers is charged in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers in Brookhaven. His trial could be months away. Flowers appeared in court Tuesday for a status hearing in his case.

An assistant district attorney says results are still needed from ballistics and DNA tests.

Officers Zach Moak and James White were killed while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.

Flowers was indicted in October and pleaded not guilty in November. He remains in custody.

