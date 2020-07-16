Protecting pets from hot temperatures

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mississippi under a heat advisory, people are encouraged to make sure their pets are protected from the hot temperatures.

Dr. Kaysey Faulkner is a veterinarian at Madison-Ridgeland Animal Hospital. She said heat stroke is one of the most common injuries to pets.

“If you suspect that your dog has heat stroke, you’re going to see a lot of distress and panting. You might see a bright, red tongue or bright, red guns in the early stages. You know if the heat stroke is further advanced, you may see pale gums. You can see disorientation in them. You can even see vomiting and bloody diarrhea,” explained Faulkner.

She said if you see those signs of heat stroke, you should get your pet to the vet right away.

“I do not recommend treating heat stroke at home, but you can run cool water if you’re at home. Run cool water on them before you bring them to cool them down real quick then pop them in the car. Get the AC vents blowing on them, a portable fan while your driving, a cool towel while your driving to the vet.”

Of course, some pets still need to go outside. When you do, make sure you walk them on the grass or in the shade.

If you are going to be outside with your pet, bring a portable bowl and a water bottle so that your pet can stay hydrated.

