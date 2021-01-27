Protest after shooting outside Biloxi courthouse

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Protesters are calling for transparency in Harrison County, Mississippi after a deputy’s fatal shooting of a man outside the courthouse this month.

The demonstrators are demanding the release of body camera video. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the deputy killed 48-year-old Reginald Johnson after responding to a disturbance outside the courthouse.

Investigators said Johnson was shot after threatening the deputy with a knife.

The deputy was treated at a hospital after the shooting; the sheriff’s office wouldn’t say why. Authorities also have not responded to the demand to release the video.

