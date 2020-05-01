Protest and prayer vigil for shooting victim

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A prayer/protest vigil was held on the corner of Medgar Evers and Holmes Ave. to pay their respects to 65-year-old Larry “Caveman” Lee who was shot and killed Friday night.

Greta Brown Bully who owns Bully’s Soul Food was charged with murder. Saturday morning Brown Bully was released from the Raymond Detention Center after posting a $100,000 bond.

Along with being the owner of a celebrated restaurant, Brown Bully is also the daughter of Hinds County Constable John Brown. People in the community feels the justice system is mistreating Larry Lee by showing “favoritism.”

Community activist William Edwards said, “we understand that she is a well-known business owner in this community and we appreciate that. But we don’t think that those privileges allow wants to escape the proper procedures of justice.”

12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for an update on this case but were told that the investigation is still ongoing.