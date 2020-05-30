Protest continue in Petal as residents call for Mayor to step down

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT)- Protesters are out for a second day in Petal calling for the City’s mayor to step down. Hal Marx’s is under fire for comments he made on social media.

Community members said Mayor Hal Marx is not a reflection of their neighborhood as they stand together in solidarity for a second day demanding his resignation.

In the arrest that preceded the death of George Floyd, Mayor Marx made comments justifying police actions in Minneapolis.

On Facebook, he posted, ‘if you can talk, you can breathe.’

“One way it can change is we can get people in that understand what we go through. In order to make change you have to be the change that you want to see. In order to make change you got to vote,” said Patricia Mitchel, who is a Petal parent.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck during the arrest has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter. The remaining three officers involved remain uncharged.

Despite the arrest of Derek Chauvin many protesters say they wont stop until the other three officers are arrested and charged for the death of George Floyd.