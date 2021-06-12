Protesters call for legislation to hold special session

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Protesters from multiple organizations rallied outside of the Mississippi state capitol calling for the governor to call a special session.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65 vote for medical marijuana in spite of 74 percent of Mississippians voting ‘yes.’ Protesters also stated the changing of the flag was done unlawfully. They want to see more public involvement in the decision of which flag represents the state.

“We are 74 people from all different walks are here today representing all different backgrounds. Left, right, red and blue for one common cause and that’s to restore ballot initiative process here in the state. Of course we are the 74 to push and legalize cannabis here,” said Deandre Delaney.

“What we’re here to do today is to encourage the governor and the lieutenant governor and the rest of the legislative body to hold a legislative session so they can fix what amounts to nothing more than a clerical error and give the initiative the right to the ballot initiative back to the people of Mississippi,” said conservative activist Bryan Rose.

The protesters are hopeful the legislative body will hold a special election in order to meet their demands.