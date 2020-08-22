Protesters call for prison reform in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition protested Saturday afternoon. They called for Governor Tate Reeves to put people over politics when it comes to making laws that affect those who are incarcerated.

Protesters said the the governor has been strict on prison reform and relaxed in implementing rehabilitation for them.

“Number one solution, the solution that we had that actually passed the House was a bipartisan bill that passed. Senate bill 2123 actually was passed, and Governor Tate Reeves vetoed the bill. So that’s why we are here today, to push back on the veto. And we are asking and demanding our state legislators to override the veto, which would have given individuals an opportunity to be eligible for parole to plead their case the parole board,” said Danyelle Holmes, who participated in the protest.

12 News reached out to the governor’s office for a response. We are waiting to hear back.

LATEST STORIES: