Protesters hold peaceful rally in front of Governor’s mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Community members have joined together next to the Mississippi’s Governor mansion to peacefully rally against police brutality.

The protest is in response to the death of George Floyd and other black men and women who encounter mistreatment by law enforcement officers.

Protesters said they are not backing down until Governor Tate Reeves and other leaders address the issue.

“Our message here today is that we stand in solidarity with those people across the United States who have lost people to police brutality, and we want to make our voices heard. We are declaring that same change for our state, whether that be changes in policies that impact local policing, changes in policies that impact local district attorneys… we want to make a change,” said demonstrator Aisha Carson.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 this song says it all pic.twitter.com/JxEuoAELny — Gary Burton WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) May 31, 2020