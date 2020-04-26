Protesters rally to reopen Mississippi, Governor Reeves responds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A grassroots organization called Reopen Mississippi is fighting back against the extended shelter at home order issued by Governor Tate Reeves.

The executive order takes effect Monday, April 27 and is expected to end Monday, May 11, however, many people are urging the governor to open the state citing it is becoming a financial strain for small business.

At a rally Saturday afternoon, several protesters drove passed the governor’s mansion, honked their horns, and waved signs demanding that people return to work sooner than later.

“It’s absolutely insane to continue this shut down and affect peoples lives financially as they do currently and they need to stop it. This is nothing but totalitarianism and people should have the ability to decide on the best way to protect themselves not be forced by the government who make these mandates,” said one participant.

Governor Tate Reeves shared in a Facebook post his response to people who are calling for a change.

“There are quite a few people protesting here around the capitol and the governor’s mansion, and in downtown Jackson, I want you to know that I hear you. No one wants to open our economy more than I do, but we’ve got to do it in a safe and responsible way.”