Protesters voice opposition to medical marijuana bill proposed by Mississippi lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Supporters of medical marijuana rallied at the State Capitol on Friday, opposing a bill that would regulate medical marijuana in the state of Mississippi.

The protesters call themselves the MAACP, and they are not happy with the plan put forward by lawmakers. They said it runs counter to what voters approved overwhelmingly in November.

A peaceful gathering lit up in unison at the Capitol to get legislators to hear them out on a senate bill launched by legislators.

The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, authored by Senator Kevin Blackwell, would tax medical marijuana, while Initiative 65 would place funds back into the medical marijuana program.

Jimmy Carr said, “Me being an old time Mississippian, I was happy when the referendum initially went through.”

Ken Newburge, executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, said, “This bill includes a very high 10 percent tax which is really bad because patients should not have their medicine tax. It’s something we don’t do as Mississippians and it’s something we shouldn’t start doing now.”

The bill reduces the amount of medical marijuana that a patient can possess from 2.5 ounces every 14 days to 1.5 ounces.

It is unclear how soon medical marijuana will be available to patients. According to the State Board of Health, its projected regulations for a medical marijuana program will be in place by July 1.