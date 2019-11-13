Protestors appear to be in violation of ordinance surrounding

Protestors outside the Pink House appear to be in violating the recent distant ordinance passed by Jackson City Council on November 13, 2019. (Photo: Kate Cornell/WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson City Council passed an ordinance requiring pro-life protestors to keep their distance from Jackson Women’s Health Organization, aka “The Pink House.” The ordinance went into effect on October 31.

The clinic, located in the Fondren District, is the only abortion clinic in all of Mississippi.

Protestors outside the Pink House appeared to be in violation of the ordinance. The ordinance requires protestors to stand 15 feet away from the clinic, and 8 feet away from any patient walking in or out of the facility.

Kim Gibson, a volunteer escort for the clinic explained that they have reached out to the city for additional help, but so far have not received any.

