Protests to be held in Mississippi in response to death of George Floyd

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following several days of unrest in Minnesota after the death of George Floyd, protests have ignited across the country. There will be a protest in Jackson, Mississippi, on Friday.

Community members are gathering together to participate in the Mississippi Fight Back March in direct response to the death of George Floyd and other related shootings by police of black people.

Floyd was killed Tuesday while in police custody.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol.

