Provine High School football player tests positive COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A football player at Provine High School in Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Jackson Public School District released the following statement:

A parent of one of our student-athletes notified Provine High School that her child tested positive for COVID-19. The school staff contacted the parents of other athletes that may have been in contact with the student and encouraged them to have their child tested for COVID-19.

Although all athletes are temperature screened prior to the start of all practices, the student who tested positive displayed no symptoms.

Additionally, practice has been postponed for 14 days for athletes possibly exposed. Prior to returning, the student will be required to provide a COVID-19 medical clearance document.

The school and district offer its best regards to our student and family and hope that the student recovers fully.

Jackson Public School District