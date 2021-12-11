Provine’s ‘Fearless 11’ honored with new documentary film

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil and educational history comes at no surprise for Mississippi. Just 56 years ago, 11 brave Black students made it their mission to integrate Provine High School.



Ashley Gibson, the director of the documentary “Fearless 11” and the daughter of one of the 11 students who integrated, said after learning about her dad’s classmates’ school experience, she was determined to tell their story.

The hour-long documentary describes the days filled with anxiety, threats and humiliating acts as 11 high school students fought for integration.

“When I first actually got the idea to do the film, I didn’t realize that Provine was a white school. I have always known Provine to be a black school, so I was glad to just tell their story so it will be preserved for generations to come,” said Gibson.



“I have positive feelings about the other 10 students that experience the integration process with me, but mostly all the feelings about the experience itself are negative. Anything about Provine 1965-66 is negative to me,” said Fearless 11 member, Hazel McLaurin.



Ashley Jones said her next steps for the film are to enter festivals and eventually negotiate distribution.