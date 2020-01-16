PRVWSD watching water levels at the Rez

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced their strategy for using the Ross Barnett Reservoir to mitigate flooding in East Jackson and downstream.

“What we’ve determined is that we will use every ounce of capacity that the reservoir has to help with the flood fight. We’ve got several feet of storage, and we’re filling it now,” said John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

Leaders expect to release 44,000 cubic feet of water per second. While the net water flow will still be 16,000 feet, Sigman said he believes that the measures they are taking will prevent major flooding.