Public access gates approved for Jackson’s Eastover neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in northeast Jackson have been fighting for public access gates, and leaders finally approved. However, not everyone is happy about the decision.

Jackson City Council members approved the application for the Greater Eastover Neighborhoods Foundation to install public access gates at various entrances.

One attendee said, “We’ve been working on this for seven years. A few weeks ago, our cars were rummaged through and doors were checked and things like that.”

Others who are in favor of the gates feel they would be helpful.

“They would slow the traffic down and keep our children safe, and I believe with the gates if someone isn’t respectful when they’re in our neighborhood, that the cameras would let us know who it was,” said another attendee.

However, some don’t believe the gates are necessary.

“Public access may be the intent at the moment. But if they don’t intend on closing the gates, then why keep them up?” said an attendee.

Some neighbors feel that the connected neighborhoods should not have to be gated as well.

“The gate at Quail Run closes off other neighborhoods. This is not the way the city of Jackson operates. It’s not the image that we should be giving. It is not how I choose to live. I do not choose to live behind a gate,” said one attendee.

Others opposed to the gates said they could delay emergency responders.

Since the council approved the application, the planning and development department will give an order on how the gates should be operated.