Public car auction to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 300 seized, abandoned and stolen vehicles will be sold at a public auction hosted by the City of Jackson beginning Saturday, December 5.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson. Items to be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. Items from the police evidence vault will also be sold at the Jackson police impound lot.

Bidders may preview vehicles on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There is a $10.00 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.00 notary fee per vehicle. Payment for purchases can be made by cash, credit card, or approved check. No one under 18 will be admitted.

For more information regarding the auction, contact Nick Clark (#1145) of Clark Auctions or click here.

