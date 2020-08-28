Public hearings scheduled for medical marijuana initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will host a series of public hearings regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in each of the old five Congressional districts, as required by State law. 

Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot. 

The public hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and all hearings will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. The hearing dates and locations are as follows:

DateLocationAddress
September 30The Ford Center
at Ole Miss		351 University Ave, Oxford, MS 38655
October 1Leflore County
Civic Center		200 MS-7, Greenwood, MS 38930
October 7Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center220 W Front St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
October 8Meridian City Hall Auditorium601 23rd Avenue, Meridian, Meridian, MS 39302
October 13MS Civil Rights Museum 222 North St, Jackson, MS 39201

The Secretary of State’s Office said all public hearings will be conducted in accordance with all state guidelines regarding COVID-19. 

