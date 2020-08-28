Public hearings scheduled for medical marijuana initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will host a series of public hearings regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in each of the old five Congressional districts, as required by State law.

Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot.

The public hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and all hearings will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. The hearing dates and locations are as follows:

Date Location Address

September 30 The Ford Center

at Ole Miss 351 University Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

October 1 Leflore County

Civic Center 200 MS-7, Greenwood, MS 38930

October 7 Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center 220 W Front St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

October 8 Meridian City Hall Auditorium 601 23rd Avenue, Meridian, Meridian, MS 39302

October 13 MS Civil Rights Museum 222 North St, Jackson, MS 39201

The Secretary of State’s Office said all public hearings will be conducted in accordance with all state guidelines regarding COVID-19.

