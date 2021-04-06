Public Service Commission approves Walnut Grove solar project

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) voted unanimously to approve a solar and battery storage facility in Walnut Grove.

The facility would be owned and operated by Mississippi Power Company. It would produce 1.285 megawatts of clean, carbon free solar energy for Mississippi Power Company’s customers. According to PSC, the facility would also have battery storage capacity of 5.14 megawatt-hours of electricity for those same customers and could support a future micro grid for the Walnut Grove area which would isolate the town from outages on the larger grid.

The project represents a total investment of $7.8 million in Leake County and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

