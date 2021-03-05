Public works director says water will be returned by end of weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams says the end of the water crisis is just around the corner.



Water pressure at the water treatment plant is now almost the same as it was before the ice storm.

The Jackson Public Works Director says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and a majority of people in Jackson – other than some isolated areas – will have water by the end of the weekend.



“Hopefully over the weekend we can continue to see gains in our tanks and pressure sustained, then fully we can say a majority of our residents except for some isolated areas will be with water.”



The city is working on a more permanent fix to Jackson’s water infrastructure issues.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has officially requested $47 million dollars in state and federal money to make repairs.

The Salvation Army will be hanging out boxes of food boxes and cases of bottled water to the Forest Hill community Friday at 9:00 a.m.